Somalia: Somali President Set to Arrive in Central Town for Election Talks

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo will leave Mogadishu for Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug state on Saturday afternoon.

The office of the President has released a statement to confirm the travel of Farmajo. He will join the Federal Member State leaders expected to discuss elections model.

"President Farmajo will arrive in Dhusamareb this afternoon to attend a meeting between the Heads of the Federal Government of Somalia and the Member States to discuss cooperation between the two levels of government and the upcoming national elections." Villa Somalia said in a statement.

In a joint communique by the leaders last week, the regional leaders ruled out the possibility of one person, one vote elections in the country after days of meeting

They have called for an inclusive model to be agreed upon by the stakeholders before the end of the current government's mandate.