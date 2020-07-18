Kenya: TV Star 'Papa Shirandula' Dies in Nairobi

18 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Television star Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula dies in Nairobi, family confirms.

More follows.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

