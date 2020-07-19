Africa: Almost 20,000 New Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Across Continent in 24 Hours

As of July 19, confirmed the COVID-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 702,744, rising by 19,252 in 24 hours.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 14,956 and recoveries 367,673.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 350,879, with deaths numbering 4,948. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (87,172 cases), Nigeria (36,107), Ghana (27,060) and Algeria (22,549).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

