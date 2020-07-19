Tanzania: Media Urged to Act As Poor People's Savior

19 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter in Bukoba

MEDIA practitioners have been urged to use their pens wisely to assist poor people to expose problems facing them.

The call was made by Mr Mbeki Mbeki, who is also the Chairman of the Kagera Press Club (KPC), during the club's general meeting held in Bukoba Municipality on Friday.

"The media has a crucial role to play in the nation's development. Journalists can easily reach a large number of marginalised groups, including children, women and widows, elderly and people living with disabilities (PLWD), especially those at the grassroots level," he said.

Similarly, he warned them to avoid engaging in corrupt practices during the general election season.

During the meeting, KPC members made some amendments in the club's constitution, under which the tenure for office bearers has been extended to five years from the current three.

Mbeki was re-elected Chairman after collecting 30 votes out of 33 votes cast while Arbogast Mutayoba was elected Vice- Chairman scooping 34 votes and Livinus Feruzi becomes Executive Secretary after he gained 22 votes, defeating Jane Lwomire who got 13 votes.

Tumaini Anatoli becomes Assistant Secretary while Alodia Dominic becomes Treasurer. Committee members are Ashura Jumapili, Emmanuel Julius, Merabu Birakashwekwa and Jane Lwomire.

