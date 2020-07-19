Tanzania: Mbao Winger to Miss Tie With JKT Tanzania

MBAO FC assistant coach Almas Mosha has confirmed his team will miss the services of their prolific winger Herbert Lukindo who picked a yellow card during their 3-2 win over the Premier League champions Simba at the National stadium on Thursday.

Speaking during his team's training at Tanganyika Packers grounds in Kawe, Dar es Salaam, Mosha said Lukindo won't be allowed to play after picking three yellow cards.

Mosha, the former Gold Sports and Toto African tactician, said Lukindo void will be filled by other players.

Commenting on their today's match against JKT Tanzania, which will be staged at Jamhuri stadium in Dodoma, Mosha said all the players are in a good shape and fit for the today's challenge.

He said they work hard to ensure they win their match today.

After the match, Mbao who are still at the relegation zone, will be at CCM Kirumba Stadium to play two matches against Ndanda and Namungo.

He further called upon the football fans in Mwanza Region to continue supporting their team in the two remaining matches.