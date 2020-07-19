Nigeria: PDP Hails Court Verdict On Saraki's Properties

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State yesterday hailed the ruling of the Federal High Court, Lagos which dismissed the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for forfeiture of houses belonging to the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The party, in a statement signed by its chairman, Engr. Kola Shittu, congratulated Saraki on his victory at the court.

"The pronouncement by Honourable Justice Riliwan Aikawa of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court that there is no sufficient basis in the EFCC application for the permanent forfeiture of Dr Saraki's houses, further validates our belief that the suit filed by the Commission was based on falsehood and targeted at witch-hunting and humiliating our Leader," the party said.

It described the judgement as victory for democracy, rule of law and all Nigerians that stand against impunity, political intimidation and abuse of power.