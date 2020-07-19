Nigeria: APC Accuses Obaseki of Destroying Campaign Billboards

The National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of destroying all billboards and campaign posters of the APC and its candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyami and his deputy Mallam Hani Audu in the state.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Benin, the National Vice chairman, APC Publicity Committee of the Campaign Council, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, said the billboards and indeed other campaign materials were duly paid for, designed and erected in full compliance with all legal requirements.

He said they have petitioned the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the development.

Responding through his media aid, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki described the allegations as "ludicrous and unfounded", saying it was Ize-Iyamu's approach to politics, which has never worked for him.