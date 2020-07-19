Nigeria: APC Accuses Obaseki of Destroying Campaign Billboards

19 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello, Benin

The National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of destroying all billboards and campaign posters of the APC and its candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyami and his deputy Mallam Hani Audu in the state.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Benin, the National Vice chairman, APC Publicity Committee of the Campaign Council, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, said the billboards and indeed other campaign materials were duly paid for, designed and erected in full compliance with all legal requirements.

He said they have petitioned the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the development.

Responding through his media aid, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki described the allegations as "ludicrous and unfounded", saying it was Ize-Iyamu's approach to politics, which has never worked for him.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.