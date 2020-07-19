Nigeria: N65m Hygiene Products Add to Nigeria COVID-19 Response

19 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Judd-Leonard Okafor

The Federal Ministry of Health has taken delivery of a trailer load of hygiene products donated by Reckitt Benckiser in efforts to shore up the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister Osagie Ehanire received samples of the products in the ministry's conference room at the Federal Secretariat in the Central Business District in Abuja.

The actual consignment was stocked in the back of a trailer parked on 3rd Avenue, outside the Federal Ministry of Health, which was later escorted to the ministry's warehouse after the formal handover of the donation to the ministry.

They include 700,000 units of Dettol antiseptic liquid in 7,000 cases, 100,000 units of soap bars in 694 cases, 10,000 units of Jik in 417 cases and 1,000 full personal protective equipment. They have a combined market value of N65 million.

Other items also include face masks, face shield, goggles and 100 mobile hand wash units to be installed at locations advised by the ministry of health.

