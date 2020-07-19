Nigeria: Ncdc - No State Reported New COVID-19 Case in 24 Hours

Kwara arrests 50 at night club in Ilorin

NMA chairman, 59 others survive in A'Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last night disclosed that no state in the federation had reported a new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

The centre however, announced 653 outstanding cases which pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 36,107.

The centre gave the update on its official website last night, putting death cases at 778; active cases at 20,391, discharged cases at 14,938 and samples already tested at 209,446.

It said: "On the 18th July 2020, 653 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

"Till date, 36107 cases have been confirmed, 14938 cases have been discharged and 778 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory."

The centre gave the breakdown of the 653 new cases reported from 28 states to include 115 in Lagos; 85 in Kwara; 80 in Enugu; 78 in FCT; 36 in Rivers; 35 in Ondo; 30 in Oyo; 28 in Katsina; 19 in Kaduna; 19 Abia; 18 Nasarawa; 17 Plateau; 16 in Imo while Ogun, Ebonyi, Benue, Kano, Ekiti, and Bauchi recorded nine cases each.

Besides, the centre added that Ekiti has six new cases while Gombe, Bayelsa, Adamawa and Osun also recorded four new cases each.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 50 persons were arrested yesterday at a night club in Ilorin, the Kwara capital, by the state technical committee on COVID-19.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 in the state, Dr Femi Oladiji, announced their arrest at the state's quarantine centre, where the suspects were kept.

Oladiji explained that the operation was led by the state Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi.

"Around 1:00 a.m., we got information that some people were clubbing at Kwara Hotel. The deputy governor was with us. Some security officials raided the club and we arrested so many boys and girls within the age range of 20 to 30.

"Around 2:00 a.m., we brought them to the Hajj camp (Quarantine Centre). We made them comfortable overnight, and early this morning, we took their samples for COVID-19.

"The arrest, which may lead to prosecution, is to send the signal that we cannot tolerate such conduct. Violations will henceforth attract strong response from the government."

Oladiji insisted the ban on night clubbing was still in force "to prevent further spread of the virus. The action of the clubbers violated the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020."

He added that the clubbers also violated the government's subsisting "ban on congregation above 20 people -- except in places of worship where preventive measures have been put in place in agreement with religious leaders.

"The government is considering other measures including enforcement of the use of face masks in public to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus."

"The state government will take appropriate actions against any officials of the hotel found to have authorised the violation of the existing ban to send the signal that such behaviour will not be tolerated," Olajide explained.

In Akwa Ibom State yesterday, at least 60 Covid-19 patients were discharged after being certified free of the infection.

Among those who survived the dreaded pandemic was the State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Nsikak Nyoyoko.

Nyoyoko, who was discharged during the week after about 23 days of being in the isolation centre with 59 others, commended the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for his efforts in combating the pandemic.

He said "The Akwa Ibom State government, through the Incident Management Committee (IMC) has performed excellently in the COVID-19 response in the state."

Nyoyoko described the COVID-19 infection on him as severe, affirming that the state government had left nothing to chance in its response to the global medical scare.

"From the well kitted personnel at the isolation centre, to the 24 hour power supply, to the free testing, to the free medications, free good food, free hospital stay and care, to the ambulance services, accommodation for high risk volunteers, the call centre, the contact tracers and the hard working Incident Management Committee, who meets daily to brainstorm on better ways to combat the pandemic.

"Let me use this medium therefore, to applaud the Akwa Ibom State government, led by Deacon Udom Emmanuel, for the foresight to build a 300 capacity isolation centre fully equipped even with a molecular laboratory that can test for COVID-19 as well as many other pathogens.

"This facility would outlive this pandemic and metamorphose into a research and training centre for other disease causing agents.

"As part of the conglomerate of healthcare professionals in Akwa Ibom State, NMA Akwa Ibom State, under my leadership, was at the forefront of requesting for best practices in the management of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State.

"Every one would also agree that the Government of Akwa Ibom State, led by our amiable and visionary governor (Our NMA Healthcare Ambassador) has shown that it is a listening government," the NMA boss said.