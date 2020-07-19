Zimbabwe's COVID-19 Deaths Reach 25 As Infections Rise to 1 478

19 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

THE number of people who have succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe has reached 25 following the death of a 36-year-old Bulawayo woman Saturday, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the ministry also confirmed that cases had reached 1 478, including 439 recoveries and 25 deaths.

"58 cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Saturday). These include returnees from South Africa (21), Botswana (12), and 21 local cases who are isolated," the Health Ministry said.

"Two of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases. Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection. Today (Saturday), we regret to report one death at facility level in Bulawayo province.

"The death is of a 36-year-old female who was admitted in hospital on 16th July 2020 with a persistent cough and tested positive. As at 18 July 2020, Zimbabwe had 1 478 confirmed cases, including 439 recoveries and 25 deaths."

The first Covid-19 death in Zimbabwe was recorded in March this year.

