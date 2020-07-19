Kenyans Unfazed By Virus Risks As They Go About Their Business

It is barely two weeks since President Uhuru lifted travel restrictions that were imposed to tame the spread of Covid-19 and urged Kenyans to take responsibility for their actions.

But the health guidelines issued by the government are being flouted almost everywhere.

In Siaya and Kisumu counties, for instance, the Sunday Nation observed residents in public without face masks while public service vehicles are seating four passengers in a row, as usual.

A 14-seater matatu carries 16 passengers - twice the recommended number.

"Hizo rules zinatumika na watu wa Nairobi sio hapa, kama hutaki kukaa na abiria mwingine shuka ama ulipie hiyo kiti extra," a conductor in a matatu this writer travelled in.

He meant that the Covid-19 rules do not apply there and was supported by passengers who insulted a young man who had refused to share his seat.

"Kama hutaki kukaa na wenzako nunua gari yako," one said.

WEARING MASKS

In Akala, one of the busiest markets in Siaya County, you could count the people wearing masks on one hand. When you get to the market in a mask, they brand you a Nairobian. One feels out of place with a mask on.

"They (Nairobians) are the ones bringing this disease to the village. We lived in peace before the country was opened," said one of the traders.

All the women selling fruits by the roadside have neither masks nor sanitisers.

Most businesses, including supermarkets and shops, do not have water dispensers at the entrance and people shop without masks. The same scenario obtains in Homa Bay, Siaya and Kisumu Counties.

In Busia, at the border with Uganda, there are no stops for tests and people freely move between the countries.

The government identified 14 high-risk counties, inclduing Kisumu, Busia, Migori, Kajiado, Wajir and Garissa for their proximity to international borders.

Nairobi was also on the list, being East Africa's commercial hub and hosting the biggest port of entry, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

SEAPOT COUNTIES

Mombasa and Kilifi were listed because they are seaport counties, while Nakuru, Machakos and Uasin Gishu are transit counties.

These areas also have older people and others more prone to health problems such as diabetes, HIV and obesity than urban areas.

A recent study by the Kenya Medical Research Institute estimated that 2.7 million Kenyans may be exposed to the coronavirus, at a time when the government has closed down 20 Covid-19 sample collection centres. The centres are only receiving samples from suspected Covid-19-positive patients.

There is no target testing anymore. This will isolate those who depend on the free targeted mass testing. Hospitals charge between Sh10,000 and Sh15,000 for a single test.

According to a source in the Ministry of Health, if Kenyans do not adhere to the public health guidelines, then they should be ready to face the consequences.

"Kenyans should know that their government has left them on their own. If you don't care of yourself, no one will," he said, adding that the government does not have the money to buy testing kits.

"I don't remember the last time we did contact-tracing apart from just following up on a few who were in contact with those who tested positive. We are in for tough times ahead," he said.

Dr Lukoye Atwoli, Kenya Medical Association vice-chairman has asked Kenyans to take care of themselves.

"The government has failed the poor Kenyans," said Dr Atwoli.

By Friday, only 233, 641 people had been tested, against a target of one million by June this year.

Dr Atwoli says this is the wrong time for the government to leave everything to individuals when the numbers are rising.

COLLECTION OF SAMPLES

"Why did we open up high-risk counties, including Nairobi and Mombasa, and stop the collection of samples? This is the time that we need testing and contact-tracing the most. We are heading for a dangerous zone," Dr Atwoli said.

Should the trend continue, several counties are staring at strict coronavirus containment measures.

Kiambu, Kajiado, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Machakos, Taita-Taveta and Busia could be locked down should their infection rates continue to rise, with their leaders preparing for the scenario.

"Should the situation get grim, individual county governments will... in consultation with the President, seek to lock down the regions to contain the spread of the virus," said Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya.

On July 6, President Kenyatta said he might reintroduce restrictions "at zero option".

"The order to reopen is conditional. Should the situation deteriorate and pose a challenge to our health infrastructure, it shall be clawed back," he said.