Somalia: Three People Injured in Mortar Shell Attack in Janaale Town

19 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Three people were wounded after a mortar attack in Janaale, a town 94 km from Mogadishu on Sunday, Somali witnesses and officials say.

The mortars landed on the civilian houses in Lower Shabelle Somalia.

Lower Shabelle governor, Ibrahim Adan Ali [Najah] confirmed the attack.

"Three people have been wounded and have been rushed to the hospital," said governor Ibrahim in a statement.

Al Qaeda-aligned Al Shabaab, which seeks to topple the U.N.-backed government, often launches attacks in Mogadishu and across the country. It did not immediately claim responsibility for Sunday's attack and could not be reached for comment.

Al-Shabab uses mobile vehicles that transport mortars from one location to another. The mortars are then dissembled immediately after being fired and hidden in the bush or in a car, according to security sources.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

