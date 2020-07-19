Somalia: Two Robbers Disguised As Police Arrested in Qardho Town

Somali police have arrested two armed men who allegedly used to rob residents in Qardho town of the Puntland region on Sunday.

Omar Hiyed, Qardho town police boss told Radio Dalsan that since cases of civilians being robbed each day were on the rise, several officers were deployed to carry out an operation.

"We received several complaints and we decided to send several police officers to carry out an operation," Mr. Omar said.

"They used to terrorize residents in the guise of police officers with AK-47 we have managed to arrest them with the help of civilians he added,"

The two robbers who were in police uniforms were arrested and taken to Qardho police station have been terrorizing the public robbing their gadgets.

The officers managed to recover several mobile phones that the duo had stolen from members of the public.