Somalia: Sna Kills 4 Alshabab Fighters in Bay Region

Somali National Army [SNA] and southwest state regional forces have jointly conducted security operations targeting Al-Shabab fighters in the district Wigli of Dinsor district in Bay region on Sunday.

According to Southwest state regional force commander, Taliyow Maolim Ibrahim the military killed four Alshabab militants in the operation.

"The forces managed to kill four militants and the operation will continue until we completely rid the terrorists Alshabab from Bay region and surrounding areas," said Taliyow.

Southwest state regional forces and SNA jointly intensified operations against Al-Shabaab extremists in Bay region, but the militants still hold swathes of rural areas in those regions conducting ambushes and planting land mines.

Al-Qaeda linked group Al-Shabaab has fought to establish an Islamic state in Somalia since 2006. The militants were largely routed from Mogadishu in 2011 by the African Union's Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).