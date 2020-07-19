Somalia: Govt Airlifts 18 Candidates From Barawe to Sit for National Exams in Mogadishu

19 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A plane carrying form four candidates from Barawe of Southwest state administration has landed in Aden Adde International Airport on Sunday.

The candidates who missed their first paper due to insecurity in Barawe expressed their happiness at the airport.

The students were welcomed at the airport by Minister of Relief and Disaster Management Hamza Said Hamza and other federal government officials.

Nurani Hussein, an MP thanked the government and the ministry of education for their efforts in bringing the students to Mogadishu to sit for their final exams.

"I thank the government and the ministry of education for bringing the students to Mogadishu and I hope next year candidates will sit their exams in Barawe," Mr. Nurani said.

Over 30,000 secondary school students in Somalia commenced for their national examinations on Saturday.

Somalia's port town of Barawe is 111 miles from Mogadishu and is under the control of the African Union and the Somali army but Al-Shabab usually imposed a blockade making it risky for residents who travel by road.

