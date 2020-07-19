Nigeria: COVID-19 - Virus Presents Malaria Symptoms but It's Not, Ncdc Warns

19 July 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says though Coronavirus (COVID-19) presents symptoms similar to malaria such as fever, both diseases are caused by different organisms and differ in mode of transmission.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle, while warning Nigerians against taking COVID-19 and malaria as the same infection.

The health agency also identified 12 symptoms that could point to the existence of COVID-19 in the human body.

According to NCDC, the listed symptoms will help Nigerians "take responsibility" by quickly calling the available holtines if they experienced a combination of this symptoms.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to alert its officials, "If you have COUGH or FEVER and one of these symptoms:

Loss of Taste

Loss of Smell

Difficulty Breathing

Diarrhea

Catarrh

Fatigue

Shivering

Body Pain

Headache

Sore Throat.

It also added that difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and loss of speech or movement" were some of the serious symptoms of COVID-19.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to "seek immediate medical attention if they have serious symptoms."

Recall that the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised that people with mild symptoms who were otherwise healthy should manage their symptoms at home.

"On average it takes 5-6 days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days," it said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has announced 653 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus rise to 36, 107.

The NCDC said that as at the July, 18, 2020, 653 new confirmed cases and six deaths were recorded in the country.

It said that the 653 new cases were reported from 27 states and the FCT.

"Till date, 36107 cases have been confirmed, 14938 cases have been discharged and 778 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory," it said.

