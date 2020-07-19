Kenya: Inside Ruto's Plan to Snatch Key Political Base From Raila

Deputy President William Ruto addresses the country about the efforts to battle coronavirus, in Karen on April 9, 2020.

Deputy President William Ruto's camp is devising new strategies to make inroads across the country, including in ODM leader Raila Odinga's backyard.

Before the Coronavirus halted mass gatherings from mid-March, the DP and his troops had repeatedly toured virtually all the regions to take his 2022 presidential campaigns message but have until recently been slow to storm the Luo Nyanza region where Mr Odinga enjoys unrivalled support.

But last week, as part of a broader scheme targeting the region, the Deputy President's two ardent supporters made a discreet visit to Mr Odinga's backyard in Bondo and Kisumu counties in what they described as "private functions" but which had a strong political message.

The two vocal legislators; Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) met a section of youth leaders with the aim of helping mobilise support for the DP in the region.

DELEGATION

Sunday Nation has learnt that a meeting by a delegation from the region to the DP's Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County has also been mooted "as soon as the ban on political gatherings is lifted."

Mr Nyoro said they were drawing plans to make inroads in Nyanza region adding that they would "surprise everyone."

"We were hosted very well. We received a warm reception and definitely, we will surprise everyone (with our plans)," Mr Nyoro said on Saturday.

Previously, Mr Ruto's Nyanza region plan had only identified Kisii, Nyamira and Kuria as soft targets.

The group, according to planners of the events, targets the youth, women groups and the church to reach out to the Nyanza populace and convince a significant number of voters to join DP Ruto's bandwagon.

This also fits into an on-going plan to work with individuals and institutions in the civil society that had for years identified themselves with Mr Odinga but were disillusioned by the "handshake" between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The chairman of the Kenya Human Rights Commission Makau Mutua reveals that a Ruto ally had approached him to work for them but he turned down the offer.

"I cannot work with Mr Ruto. Never. Ever," writes Professor Mutua in his Where Facts Matter column.

HANDSHAKE

With a clear message targeting the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, the DP's troops are on a mission to convince the people of Nyanza that the pact "is merely meant to keep the country moving and has nothing to do with making the ODM leader President in 2022".

"It (handshake) is meant just to allow President Uhuru Kenyatta work in peace," Mr Nyoro said, adding that Mr Kenyatta just wants to complete his two terms before handing over to Mr Ruto as previously planned in Jubilee.

The message is that Mr Odinga and Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, who are now working with Mr Kenyatta in Jubilee, should forget his endorsement for President in 2022.

A further talking point is that Kenyans should not embrace "dynastic politics" but should support a candidate like Mr Ruto who has supposedly gone through hardships to get to the top.

Mr Sudi said that as far as they are concerned, Dr Ruto is the one who will succeed President Kenyatta in 2022.

During last Sunday's tour of Kisumu, the vocal Kapseret MP was hosted by a section of youth led by Mr Stephen Midenyo aka Mada.

Former Kisumu Business, Co-operatives and Marketing County Executive Richard Ogendo was also present at the Dunga Beach where the MP had lunch.

Mr Midenyo said the leaders will return to the lakeside city where they sell the Deputy President's agenda.

"That was just a start. They will come officially for politics very soon," said Mr Midenyo.

Those who have come out openly in support of Mr Ruto appear to be standing in for bigger names. Youthful former MPs from Mr Odinga's turf and the ex-Prime Minister's friend-turned-foe Mr Caroli Omondi has also been mentioned among DP's strategists in Nyanza region. Mr Omondi has, however, denied such claims.

Mr George Ayugi, who at one time caused a stir at The Hague when he accompanied President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto to the International Criminal Court told Sunday Nation that the DP was keen on winning the hearts of the people of Nyanza region especially the youth.

DOMINANT PARTY

"We are not leaving any region behind. Even though ODM is the dominant party in Nyanza, we are telling Kenyans to watch this space. This is a region for the hustlers," Mr Ayugi said.

Mr Ruto's plan for the youth on a national scale includes giving out various equipment for small-scale businesses or buying goods made by young people and publicising these on social media.

Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama and his Kakamega counterpart Boni Khalwale also told Nation that they were keen on ensuring Dr Ruto reaches out to all Kenyans across the Country.

"There are only two forces competing for the country's leadership-- one headed by Uhuru (Mr Kenyatta), Raila (Mr Odinga) and Gideon Moi and another by Ruto with the support of Kenyans," said Mr Muthama, an insider in the Ruto camp. Dr Khalwale said they had former confidants of Mr Odinga's in their camp but did not reveal their identities.

"Kenya has changed and I can tell you we have very professional people from Luo Nyanza among other Kenyans offering us technical advice," he said.

In December last year, DP Ruto's eldest son, Nick Kipkurgat, stormed Mr Odinga's backyard in Rarieda, Siaya County in what was seen as officially joining his father's presidential campaign team ahead of the 2022 election.

Nick, a lawyer-cum-businessman, had before the outbreak of Covid-19 been making public appearances mainly in church harambees ostensibly to raise funds, but which he frequently used to rally support behind his father.

He was in Rarieda for a fundraiser in aid of Nyamasore Catholic Church, where he helped raise Sh800,000 with his personal donation of Sh250,000. It is not lost to discerning Kenyans that, whereas the young Ruto avoided politics at both events, his choice of the function was significant.

On Saturday, Jubilee youth league official Victor Ayugi, a confidant of the DP's son, said they were only keen on helping the youth, women and Churches through fund-raisers.