Luanda — Health authorities have registered 49 more infected and 11 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

All those infected are residents of Luanda, according to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was briefing on the pandemic. From this number 40 are men.

The total accumulated points to 687 infected, with 29 deaths, 210 recovered and 448 active.

Of the active cases, he said, 11 require special medical care.