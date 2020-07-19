Sudan: Extra Military and Police Forces Secure North Darfur's Kutum

El Fasher — The government of North Darfur has sent additional military and police forces to Kutum locality following violent incidents in the locality last week.

Last Sunday, demonstrators in Kutum torched the town's police station in protest against the inability of the authorities to protect the people in the area from recurrent militia attacks. The next day, a group of militiamen stormed the sit-in at the Fata Borno camp for the displaced near Kutum, and killed at least ten residents.

Maj Gen Malik Khojali, acting governor of North Darfur, told a delegation of the UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid) and humanitarian organisations in the region on Friday that "sufficient military and police forces have been deployed to enhance security and stability in Kutum and the Fata Borno Administrative Unit".

He said that the situation in Kutum and Fata Borno has become stable, and called on relief organisations to intervene and help the people affected by the violence.

