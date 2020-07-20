Nigeria: 1 Million Register for Tinubu 2023 Project

20 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — ... as pressure mounts on APC Leader

A political pressure group calling on the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to contest the 2023 presidential election has hit one million followers, Daily Trust can report.

This is as support continues to swell for the APC Leader to emerge as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite the mounting pressure on him, our correspondent can report that the former Lagos governor has not made up his mind on the perceived 2023 ambition, insisting the time was still not right.

Tinubu had also declared recently that he has not made a decision on the 2023 ambition, saying he is preoccupied with offering the administration of Buhari credible advice and direction to deepen his successes in the administration's thematic areas.

But his followers are leaving no stone unturned to actualise his ambition.

One of the strong support groups of Asiwaju is the Tinubu 2023, Not Negotiable (TNN) which celebrated its one-year anniversary recently admitting more members into its fold and inaugurating executives in the Diaspora.

According to the founder of the group, Hon. Kunle Okunola, so far executives of TNN have been inaugurated in 13 countries including France, United Kingdom and some African countries all working to make the 2023 project of Asiwaju a reality.

Speaking with Daily Trust at the weekend, Okunola, a former organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos before defecting to the ruling APC, insisted that no amount of campaign of calumny could stop the emergence of Asiwaju as the next president of the country.

He said Tinubu did not only have the capacity and skills to lead the country but appealed more to a non-partisan citizenry as the only 2023 candidate that could "rediscover" the country and take it to the Promised land.

Okunola noted that some politicians had launched campaigns of calumny against Asiwaju not because they have the interest of the country at heart but they were "being haunted by the reality" of Asiwaju becoming the next president.

He said they were determined to destroy him before 2023 but that their plot and "campaign of calumny" could not stop the APC leader.

According to him, it is only the president and Asiwaju that are currently holding the foundation of the APC with Buhari in the North and Tinubu in the South.

Another APC chieftain and former member, Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Dipo Olounrinu said the APC leader has the pedigree of achievements to rule the country and urged Nigerians to give him the chance when he eventually shows interest.

He said Tinubu has not only made people but contributed immensely to the growth of the party and stood firmly by the party after working for its victory in the 2015 and the 2019 elections.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.