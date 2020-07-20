Nigeria: 1 Million Register for Tinubu 2023 Project

Lagos — ... as pressure mounts on APC Leader

A political pressure group calling on the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to contest the 2023 presidential election has hit one million followers, Daily Trust can report.

This is as support continues to swell for the APC Leader to emerge as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite the mounting pressure on him, our correspondent can report that the former Lagos governor has not made up his mind on the perceived 2023 ambition, insisting the time was still not right.

Tinubu had also declared recently that he has not made a decision on the 2023 ambition, saying he is preoccupied with offering the administration of Buhari credible advice and direction to deepen his successes in the administration's thematic areas.

But his followers are leaving no stone unturned to actualise his ambition.

One of the strong support groups of Asiwaju is the Tinubu 2023, Not Negotiable (TNN) which celebrated its one-year anniversary recently admitting more members into its fold and inaugurating executives in the Diaspora.

According to the founder of the group, Hon. Kunle Okunola, so far executives of TNN have been inaugurated in 13 countries including France, United Kingdom and some African countries all working to make the 2023 project of Asiwaju a reality.

Speaking with Daily Trust at the weekend, Okunola, a former organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos before defecting to the ruling APC, insisted that no amount of campaign of calumny could stop the emergence of Asiwaju as the next president of the country.

He said Tinubu did not only have the capacity and skills to lead the country but appealed more to a non-partisan citizenry as the only 2023 candidate that could "rediscover" the country and take it to the Promised land.

Okunola noted that some politicians had launched campaigns of calumny against Asiwaju not because they have the interest of the country at heart but they were "being haunted by the reality" of Asiwaju becoming the next president.

He said they were determined to destroy him before 2023 but that their plot and "campaign of calumny" could not stop the APC leader.

According to him, it is only the president and Asiwaju that are currently holding the foundation of the APC with Buhari in the North and Tinubu in the South.

Another APC chieftain and former member, Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Dipo Olounrinu said the APC leader has the pedigree of achievements to rule the country and urged Nigerians to give him the chance when he eventually shows interest.

He said Tinubu has not only made people but contributed immensely to the growth of the party and stood firmly by the party after working for its victory in the 2015 and the 2019 elections.