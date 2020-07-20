South Africa: SAA Reveals Lockdown Financial Loss

analysis

SAA has recorded a net loss of R1.97bn for quarter one of its 2020 financial year, which covers the three months from April to June.

The first three months of SA's lockdown have worsened SAA's already dire financial situation, with the troubled airline revealing that it made a loss of nearly R2-billion over the period.

SAA, a perennial loss-maker that last turned a profit in 2011, has recorded a net loss of R1.97-billion for quarter one of its 2020 financial year, which covers the three months from April to June. During the three months, SA was mostly in a hard lockdown (eased from June) that was instituted by the government on March 27 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

SAA's financial position was unveiled by the airline's business rescue practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, in a letter - dated 18 July - to creditors and trade unions representing SAA's estimated 4,661 workers. The letter, seen by Business Maverick, informed affected parties about the start of consultations with workers and trade unions this week about retrenchments at SAA.

Consultations will start after SAA creditors recently voted overwhelmingly in favour of a business rescue plan, which proposes that government inject R10.4-billion...