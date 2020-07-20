Nigeria: JAMB Fixes Date for Commencement of 2020 Admissions, Releases Guidelines

Lisa Baird/Pixabay
(file photo).
19 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeezat Adedigba

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released guidelines to all heads of tertiary institutions for the 2020 admission exercise.

The board also told all institutions to begin admission for candidates for first and second choices on August 21, 2020.

In the document, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, and sent to all vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, the JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, warned against flouting decisions of its 2020 policy meeting, held on June 16.

Mr Oloyede insisted that all admissions must be carried out in an honest and transparent manner.

"The 1st and 2nd Choices Admission-Exercise be conducted for all institutions from 21st August 2020 to a later date that would be determined by the Federal Ministry of Education and communicated to all the institutions," he said, adding that "the uncertainties of the COVID-19 make it impossible to fix a terminal date."

The guideline

Mr Oloyede explained that the guideline for the 2020 admission exercise is expected to guide all the participants in the admission process.

"All heads of institutions and admission officers are advised to carefully study and understand the content of the document with a view to implementing it fully for a seamless and transparent admission exercise," he said.

According to him, the decisions, as well as the policy directives as contained in the address of the education minister at the policy meeting, shall serve as the guidelines for the 2020 admission exercise.

"All Heads of Tertiary Institutions are to ensure total compliance with the guidelines. Sanctions shall be applied to institutions that violate the decisions," he warned

CAPS is important

The JAMB chief said the admission-exercise for the 2020/2021 Academic Session would be conducted on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

The CAPS is an admission processing system that is geared towards ensuring quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process.

JAMB tasked the three higher education regulatory bodies - The National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE ) - to collaborate with it to ensure full compliance with the guidelines.

The board said it has stopped illegal or irregular admission in any form, saying all admissions must pass through it.

"All applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into Full Time, Distance Learning, Part-Time, Sandwich, must be processed only through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)," it said.

The board said institutions involved in advertising or selling application forms for admissions into the programmes should stop henceforth.

"Institutions should advise candidates to apply to them through JAMB. Duplication of application forms is NOT allowed, No Institution is allowed to publish, announce, exhibit or paste any name(s) of the admitted candidate without prior approval of the name on CAPS," the board said.

Advertorial

On advertorials, JAMB said institutions that desire to place advertisement can do so by advising candidates who applied for the current UTME to change to their institution as First (1st) Choice rather than requesting the candidates to purchase another application.

"This is to prevent the issue of double registration which is a violation of the JAMB mandate," Mr Oloyede said.

"No institution will be allowed to recommend or admit any candidate whose UTME score is below the following threshold: Degree -- 160; ND -- 120; NCE -- 100; NID -- 100."

He said no institution can graduate a candidate who has not been a full time student of that institution for at least 2 consecutive years.

"Affiliated institutions are to adopt the same minimum UTME scores as the mother institutions," he said.

FG prepares for resumption

Schools across Nigeria are currently shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the federal government recently released guidelines that must be met by all schools ahead of resumption.

The guidelines for the safe reopening of schools and learning facilities after the COVID-19 pandemic outlined actions, measures, and requirements needed for resumption.

The government also gave school proprietors across the country up to July 29 to meet specific guidelines set towards the reopening of schools.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
New Criteria for Nigeria Schools to Reopen In Shadow of Covid-19
School Still Out for Nigerian Learners as COVID-19 Cases Rise
No State Is COVID-19 Free, as Nigeria Records Over 20,000 Cases
Safety Measures for Places of Learning Rolled Out in Nigeria
Nigeria Govt Stands By Matric Exam Ban
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.