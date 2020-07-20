South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 364 328 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

19 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 364 328 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data

Province

Total cases for 19 July 2020

Percentage Total

Eastern Cape

63181

17,3

Free State

9993

2,7

Gauteng

133617

36,7

KwaZulu-Natal

43215

11,9

Limpopo

4928

1,4

Mpumalanga

7129

2,0

North West

14006

3,8

Northern Cape

2266

0,6

Western Cape

85926

23,6

Unknown

67

Total

364328

100

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 471 747 with 49 006 new tests conducted since the last report

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

1 397 362

57%

29 563

60%

Public

1 074 385

43%

19 443

40%

Total

2 471 747

49 006

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 85 new COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5 033.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 191 059 which translates to a recovery rate of 52,4%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

825

44317

Free State

47

1103

Gauteng

986

58512

KwaZulu-Natal

416

11055

Limpopo

33

2042

Mpumalanga

44

1958

North West

48

2890

Northern Cape

15

772

Western Cape

2619

68410

Total

5033

191059

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

