South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 364 328 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 364 328 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
Province
Total cases for 19 July 2020
Percentage Total
Eastern Cape
63181
17,3
Free State
9993
2,7
Gauteng
133617
36,7
KwaZulu-Natal
43215
11,9
Limpopo
4928
1,4
Mpumalanga
7129
2,0
North West
14006
3,8
Northern Cape
2266
0,6
Western Cape
85926
23,6
Unknown
67
Total
364328
100
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 471 747 with 49 006 new tests conducted since the last report
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
1 397 362
57%
29 563
60%
Public
1 074 385
43%
19 443
40%
Total
2 471 747
49 006
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 85 new COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5 033.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 191 059 which translates to a recovery rate of 52,4%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
825
44317
Free State
47
1103
Gauteng
986
58512
KwaZulu-Natal
416
11055
Limpopo
33
2042
Mpumalanga
44
1958
North West
48
2890
Northern Cape
15
772
Western Cape
2619
68410
Total
5033
191059