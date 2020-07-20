South Africa: Mandela Day - Amid Hunger and Hardship, Many South Africans Make a Stand

analysis

Navigating lockdown restrictions and the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans commemorated the legacy of Madiba on Saturday. At the same time, upheavals such as shack demolitions continued apace. Here are some of the scenes from Johannesburg.

Eldorado Park

On Mandela Day on Saturday, July 18, various organisations got together to feed local children In Eldorado Park, Gauteng. It proved to be a mammoth task, ensuring physical distancing, scanning temperatures, sanitising and recording the information of well over 200 children. Organisation members were overheard expressing concerns about adhering to physical distancing, but they seemed to manage with the system they had implemented.

Kids sit in an open field as they partake in a meal provided by local organisations as part of Mandela Day in Eldorado Park, South of Johannesburg. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed) A girl sits in an open field as they partake in a meal provided by local organisations as part of Mandela Day in Eldorado Park, South of Johannesburg. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

The children, wearing face masks, waited patiently for their turn to collect their share of soup, bread, juice, cupcakes and other goodies.

Despite the uncertainty, the rising infection rates and the deaths, they were oblivious...