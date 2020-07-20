South Africa: A Tragic Story That Reveals the Hidden Truths About Political Violence in KZN

19 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Ardé

In 'War Party: How the ANC's political killings are breaking South Africa', author Greg Ardé traces the arc of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and explores how patronage networks and cadre deployment shapes conflicts.

Chapter title: None so brave

The violence which, as we have seen, has infested the political life of the small towns of KZN is of course no stranger to the province's largest city. The opportunities for graft and corruption in eThekwini municipality are so much greater. This story about Nathi Nkwanyana, a city revenue protection manager, is tragic and reveals many features encountered in this survey of political violence in KZN. It opens but one door of many that tell the story of graft and power in Durban.

When I met Nathi Nkwanyana in a coffee shop in a Durban mall, he was sitting at a table away from the entrance with his back against the wall. He wore a baseball cap pulled down low and he had good reason to be skittish. In November 2017, gunmen arrived at his New Germany home and shot dead his 23-year-old son, Ntuthuko, the apple of his eye.

The hitmen were in fact after Nkwanyana.

After the shooting, he spent...

