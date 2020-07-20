Rwanda: Update COVID-19 19 July 2020

19 July 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Forty-three (43) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 3,214 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to one thousand, five hundred and eighty-two (1582). To date, eight hundred and thirty-four (834) patients have recovered and been discharged, including fifteen (15) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is seven hundred and forty-three (743) and five (5) deaths.

The new cases are from Kigali (34) from the high-risk isolated cluster, Rusizi (3) , Rubavu (3), Rutsiro (1), Nyabihu (1), and Nyamasheke (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone : 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

