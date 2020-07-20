South Africa: Sanef Deeply Concerned By Primedia Retrenchments

press release

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) is deeply concerned by the ongoing waves of retrenchments at media houses across the country – now also taking place at Primedia. Primedia includes 702, KFM and Cape Talk as well as national news brand Eye Witness News (EWN). The Primedia Group has 786 fulltime employees, including 323 at Primedia Broadcasting, which is the largest division. The media company has not announced how many employees will be affected.

SANEF notes that this announcement, comes hot on the heels of Media24’s announcement of a possible 510 retrenchments, which follows announcements of possible retrenchments of 600 employees at the SABC.

SANEF has calculated that approximately 700 jobs have been lost already through retrenchments in the print media sector including the closures of Associated Media Publishers (AMP), the selling of the magazine division of Caxton and also the closures of approximately 80 small print media publications, across the country, organised under the umbrella of the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP).

SANEF notes the severe hardships of journalists and media workers who have lost – and who face – the loss of their jobs but also the problems for democracy of a shrinking media industry with shrinking newsrooms and fewer publications and media entities to cover the stories of all our citizens. We believe that South Africa needs to hear more voices – and from all provinces - if we are to ensure a robust and thriving democracy.

We again call on all stakeholders to support the media industry including government, corporates and individual citizens. We call on government to make good on its promise to look into ways to support the media industry, a promise made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his engagement with SANEF at the end of May, corporates to continue to advertise, and citizens to support the media through donations, membership fees, subscriptions and buying local newspapers. SANEF will be taking up the President’s offer for support.

We warmly thank the corporates that have made commitments to SANEF’s media relief fund including MTN (that provided the initial seed funding of R500 000 and has encouraged other corporates to support), First Rand for its commitment to R500 000, and Alan Gray and Nedbank for their commitments. We also thank the Open Society Foundation for their commitment of R500 000. These commitments have been warmly received. We thank the Social Justice Initiative (SJI) for their support as fiscal host to the fund to oversee the distribution of funds in line with transparent, efficient and fair processes, and also give thanks to our panel of media stalwarts including Mathatha Tsedu, Joe Thloloe and Wandile Fana (Chairperson of AIP) and Melody Emmett (SAFREA Exco) who will be making the decisions around individual grants to journalists who have lost their incomes.

SANEF notes that the first round of applications is now closed. The panel of media stalwarts will start their work in the coming week in distributing the funds. SANEF will be announcing the next round of grants shortly.