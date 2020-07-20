Kenya: More Than 20 Remandees Test Positive for COVID-19

19 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

More than 20 remandees at Thika and Makongeni police stations have have tested positive for Covid-19, Kiambu County Police Commander Ali Nuno has said.

Mr Nuno on Sunday morning said that three cases were tested at Thika Police Station while the other 17 tested positive at Makongeni Police Station.

"The testing was conducted last week after two showed symptoms of coronavirus," he said.

He also said that police officers within the county have been tested and are waiting for their results.

Mr Nuno said that six police officers in Kiambu County have tested positive for the virus since March 2020.

This comes just a day after the Ministry of Health reported 688 new positive cases which is the highest number to be recorded in a single day.

