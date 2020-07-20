Nigeria: I'll Return Edo to APC - Oshiomhole

20 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he will return Edo State to the APC family come September 19 governorship election.

Addressing his kinsmen and supporters at his Iyamho country home in Etsako West local government of the state at the weekend, he said his mission was to return Edo to APC.

"We have a common mission, to bring Edo back to the path of sustainable development. I am back and ready for Edo, my home state.

"The snake that entered our family home, God has driven the snake out to where he belongs.

"I have come home to join you and start the process of reclaiming the house back to the family of APC," he said.

