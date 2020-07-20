Nigeria: Ex-Kuje Chair Leaves PDP for APC

20 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

A former Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Shaban Ishaku Tete, has defected from the PDP to the APC.

Tete, who formally defected and obtained APC's membership card at his Yenche Ward on Saturday, was received by the APC Ward Chairman, Samuel M. Etsu.

Tete said he left the PDP to join the ruling APC because majority of the former council chairmen of the area had pitched tent with the ruling party and that he did not want to be left behind.

He further said he was impressed with the quality of leadership of the ruling APC under President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the former administration of the APC in the council had performed well in all aspects.

"And it was on this premise that after series of consultations that I decided to join my colleagues who are also former chairmen to the APC," he said.

The APC Chairman of Yenche Ward, Samuel M. Etsu, commended the former chairman for taking the "wise decision" to join the APC.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.