Nigeria: Ex-Kuje Chair Leaves PDP for APC

A former Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Shaban Ishaku Tete, has defected from the PDP to the APC.

Tete, who formally defected and obtained APC's membership card at his Yenche Ward on Saturday, was received by the APC Ward Chairman, Samuel M. Etsu.

Tete said he left the PDP to join the ruling APC because majority of the former council chairmen of the area had pitched tent with the ruling party and that he did not want to be left behind.

He further said he was impressed with the quality of leadership of the ruling APC under President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the former administration of the APC in the council had performed well in all aspects.

"And it was on this premise that after series of consultations that I decided to join my colleagues who are also former chairmen to the APC," he said.

The APC Chairman of Yenche Ward, Samuel M. Etsu, commended the former chairman for taking the "wise decision" to join the APC.