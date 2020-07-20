Nigeria: Buhari Mourns U.S. Civil Rights Activists

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of two iconic civil rights activists, John Lewis, 80, and Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian, 95.

The president's condolence messages were conveyed via a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Saturday.

He affirmed that their courage and sacrifice in standing for the truth went beyond the borders of their country.

The Nigerian leader said: "John Lewis and Rev. Cordy Tindell Vivian were transformative leaders who worked with others to change the unwanted situations of blacks in their country and the world over.

"They left enduring legacies that will never be forgotten. We are all deprived by their passing."

The president prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the civil rights activists, and heal the nation of the deep pain of their loss.

