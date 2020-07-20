Africa: Assessment Indicates COVID-19 Poses Serious Threats in Sub-Saharan Africa

Addis Ababa — The Socio-economic Impact Assessment of the United Nations indicated that the immediate implications of the COVID-19 crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa are already very serious.

The recent Assessment noted that despite the relatively small caseload, which gives a misleading impression of the scale and depth of the crisis, the sharp deterioration of global conditions and the response measures taken in the region to combat the pandemic, have already precipitated a major socioeconomic crisis.

As to the assessment, Ethiopia has not also been spared. Though the country faced the onset of the crisis with clearer strengths, the socio-economic impacts are already wide-ranging and serious with the potential to become severe depending on the combination of the pandemic's trajectory, the effects of counter-measures and underlying and structural factors.

Thus, the Assessment urged for a policy response that puts people and their rights at the center, especially those most impacted and left behind.

It called on Ethiopia to avoid artificial and damaging demarcations, between response and recovery, and between humanitarian, health and socioeconomic dimensions of the crisis.

Dr. Fikreab Kebede, a Public Health and Community Development Consultant and former President of the Ethiopian Public Health Association (EPHA) told The Ethiopian Herald despite COVID-19's predicted socioeconomic and health related impacts, the government's utmost effort is helping to tackle the pandemic.

Meanwhile, many people have been avoiding hospitals due to fear of the pandemic and the Ministry of Health has prepared a guideline to deliver health services using different mechanisms as fighting COVID-19 continues to be the major focus.

"For instance, there are 300, 000 people in need of eyelid surgery who otherwise could lose sight. Therefore, we are witnessing mechanisms that health care workers would go door to door, identify the needy and bring them to health centers to perform the surgery while taking social distancing measures," said Fikreab adding preparatory works are also underway for door-to-door delivery of medicines.

According to the UN, the global COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis since the end of the Second World War II. It is the most powerful sign to date of what happens when uncontrolled expansion of human activity collides with the realities and boundaries of the planet.