Ethiopia: A New Impetus for Quenching National Energy Thirst

A long-term prosperity and sustainable development aspiration in a given nation can be made a reality via various means. A plan is a leading roadmap towards that end. Yes, plans developed at national level are of preponderantly importance in running activities in a well-organized, dependable and effectual manner. That is why Ethiopia has developed, a ten year perspective development plan. Of the sectors this remarkable plan has incorporated, the energy development sector has come at the forefront because power is everything.

Furthermore, the need to electrify cities and towns as well as rural localities in a sustainable way must be the cardinal version of government strategies. It is an unacceptable to observe citizens with no electric light in countries like Ethiopia where too many potential rivers suitable for energy development are rife.

As learnt from the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, the national energy supply is planned to increase from the existing over 4 thousand megawatt to 19,000 megawatt in the next ten years under the domain plan. It is good news indeed to stride such a positive step that helps the nation pull itself out of the miserable and dark scenario despite its rich energy source.

As close to 60% of the population of Ethiopia has not yet been benefiting out of electricity and even the existing energy provision is not as satisfying as expected, the government is duty bound to work hard towards quenching citizens' energy thirst. Equally, the ministry is expected to be confident enough to work hand in glove with other sector offices as the issue is not a single-handed target. This concerned body should meet two ends: liberating citizens immersed in darkness and keep nature balance via producing Eco-friendly energy.

Be that as it may, citizens' basic rights have to be well exercised through developing steadfast energy supply. In so doing, it would absolutely be possible to expand manufacturing industries by which a number of citizens can make a living. Not only does Ethiopia have ample opportunity to crate ample job opportunities for a number of its citizens using a multitude of power sources but it can also plump its muscles to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

Ethiopia's effort to ensure reliable energy supply is an incomparable approach for the effective accomplishment of development and growth move at national level highly riels on energy. This could be made true by devising a number of mechanisms towards proliferation of energy mix.

Without a shadow of doubt, Ethiopia possesses a rage of energy sources such as solar, wind and hydropower energies. Taking all this opportunity into account, the country needs to have a dependable energy source at all genres. Even if drought breaks out, the country has to have capacity to successfully withstand the negative repercussions of the dearth.

Interestingly, Ethiopia has been regarded as east African power house. Yes, it is possible to make the country as its name bespeaks as it does have a range of options to do so. Apart from making power supply accessible to all, bringing about satisfaction regarding the existing service delivery and mitigating, as well as eliminating black out if possible, is the ever prioritized area along this line. Most definitely, the aforesaid ten year perspective development plan helps the nation come up with a new impetus towards quenching national energy thirst.