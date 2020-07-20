Tanzania: Filbert Bayi Runners Dominate Dar Trials Again

FILBERT Bayi Schools once again stamped their authority in track field after their athletes won most of the race staged at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The event that served as build up trials for the National Athletics championship to be held at the same venue in September was a tri-region event that drew runners from Coast, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.

Like a similar event a fortnight ago, Coast Region dominated the event again with athletes from Filbert Bayi helping the region to outshine its opponents in most of the races.

FBS athletes who dominated the podium included Regina Mpigachai who won the 1,200m in 3 minutes, 31 seconds and 26 points followed by her team mates who clocked 3:45.88 and 3:53.20.

FBS also won two top positions in 150m through Shija Donald and Siwema Julius who grabbed the first and second positions in 18.83 and 18.86 respectively while the third position went to Nasra Hamisi of Mlimani who clocked 21.43.

FBS athletes went on to claim the first position in the 300m race for women.

It was Siwema Juma who finished the first clocking 42.25 seconds while Shija Donald finished the runner up after clocking 44.52 while the third position was taken by Latifa Juma of Mlimani who clocked 1.00.27.

The organiser of the event was Tanzania's athletics legend Filbert Bayi the trails went on well and already many quality runners have been identified and will be given more training before picking the best of them for the September competitions.

He urged athletics stakeholders to ensure a big number of athletes participate in the national level championship.

Adding the secretary general of Dar es Salaam Athletics Association (DAA), Lucas Nkungu said the trials helped athletes to drill well for the forthcoming event, but urged the runners to train harder.

Before the National Athletics Championship, Nkungu said they plan to stage the third trials early next month at the same venue.