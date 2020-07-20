Rwanda: Local Paralympic Season Cancelled

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has announced that leagues and all other competitions for disability sports have been cancelled for the 2019-20 season.

The new season starts in October.

Speaking to Times Sport on Sunday, NPC president Dieudonné Mutangana confirmed the development, stressing that the unfortunate cancellation of the season was due to the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted sport all over the world.

"After lengthy consultations with clubs and stakeholders, it was decided that it was that we cancel the season and start preparing for the next."

"Very few clubs were ready and willing to continue the season."