Rwanda: Local Paralympic Season Cancelled

19 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has announced that leagues and all other competitions for disability sports have been cancelled for the 2019-20 season.

The new season starts in October.

Speaking to Times Sport on Sunday, NPC president Dieudonné Mutangana confirmed the development, stressing that the unfortunate cancellation of the season was due to the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted sport all over the world.

"After lengthy consultations with clubs and stakeholders, it was decided that it was that we cancel the season and start preparing for the next."

"Very few clubs were ready and willing to continue the season."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.