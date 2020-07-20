Kenya: Sports CAS Reads Riot Act to Contractors

As the aggressive drive to upgrade sports facilities in the country gathers momentum, the Ministry of Sports has put contractors working on stadium projects on notice to shape up or ship out.

Speaking during his tour of the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, and Kamariny Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Saturday, Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor Hassan said contractors must work within set deadlines or be ejected.

Noor said that he was touring the facilities to establish if the return to work implementation had been honoured since his last visit.

He singled out Funan Contractors who are constructing the Kamariny Stadium, saying that they must meet the August 31 deadline.

"We are a little bit sad about the contractor who is working on the Kamariny Stadium because he has less manpower and this will make it hard for him to finish the project on time.

"Iten has rich history from world beaters originate from and the government is keen on delivering the facility because we have been here for the last four years following the project," said Noor.

The CAS who kicked off his tour with Kipchoge Keino Stadium said that the government has released funds and no contractor should complain of lack of money.

"The government through the Sports Fund has released money because President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to see the facility complete so that it can benefit athletes and other sportsmen and women in various events," added Noor.

Sports Fund Chairman Jack Tuwei, who is also the Athletics Kenya president, said that Kamariny Stadium has rich history and the contractor has to do justice to athletes by delivering the project on time.

"Iten has was recognised last year in Yokohama by World Athletics for having contributed to the success of athletics of the world and delivering the stadium on time will be a great honour for the athletes," said Tuwei.

He added that athletes have been suffering for a long time with many travelling to Eldoret to get a good track for training.

"Athletes from this region have been suffering for lack of training facilities. That has forced many to travel to Eldoret to find good tracks for training. We need them to train at home and we're happy there are funds and there is no excuse for contractors to fail," added Tuwei.

Samson Wafula from Funan Contractors said that the rains which have been pondering the region slowed them down but they will give their best shot to meet the dateline.

"We have had a lot of challenges because of the rains which has been pounding the area since we started. We are doing our best to finish the project within the stipulated time before the next phase starts," said Wafula.

In Eldoret during the inspection, Noor said that the facility should be handed over by December 20.

"We had small hitches but we have seen that the contractor has kicked off the project which is a good sign and we hope he will complete the works on time and the dateline should be December," said Noor.

Athletics Kenya Youth Development Director, Barnaba Korir, who had accompanied the officials said that he hopes the contractors will deliver the facility on time as they plan to use it next year during the Olympics Games trials apart from athletes using it for training.

"Most of the athletes come from this region and it has been hard for them to train and our hope is that the contractor will be done before next year so that we can use the facility to hold Olympics Games trials for next year," said Korir.

Shiv Construction Company are constructing the VIP pavilion which will consist of VIP lounge, changing rooms, offices, indoor games rooms and conference halls.

Gregory contractor who is supposed to work on the football pitch are still negotiating with ministry on return to work formula.

The Eastern part of the stadium is 75 percent complete with sources saying that the contractor (WIETC) has refused to get back to work until he is paid debt owed by the government.