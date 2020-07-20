Kenya: Kipchoge to the Rescue of Female Athletes

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, through his Eliud Kipchoge Foundation in partnership with Sunblest from Kisumu, Saturday donated foodstuff and sanitary pads to 30 female athletes in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The pads, which are re-usable, were donated by PadMad which runs an initiative for menstrual health, sexual and reproductive health rights.

The athletics legend started the relief initiative in March following the suspension of all sporting events due to coronavirus. Many vulnerable runners have benefited and more stakeholders have been coming on board.

Kipchoge said that he will be ready to help and reach more athletes who are suffering due to the effects of Covid-19 if he gets more support from corporates.

The Olympic marathon champion urged athletes to remain patient as they seek to return to training once the virus in contained.

"It has been a long journey and I will be always ready to help athletes and vulnerable families during this hard times when the virus stopped all competitions. It has been a long journey but I want to commend those who have supported us since we started the initiative," said Kipchoge.

He also said that there is need for the government to open up training camps for athletes to train ahead of the season since many of them will be getting ready for various competitions after missing last season.

"We are grown-ups and we know that the virus is deadly. There is need for the government to consider athletes who will be preparing for races in the next season in various camps," said Kipchoge.

Kipchoge said that he has started his build-up for the London Marathon race which is the only major marathon which has not been cancelled since the virus broke in March.

"We are crossing our fingers so that the London Marathon race may take place. I've already started my build-up as I look forward to the race in which I want to retain my title," he said.

Kipchoge bagged victory last year in the race after timing 2 hours 02 minutes 37 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew who clocked 2:02:55 while his compatriot Mule Wasihun sealed the podium in 2:03:16.

Sunblest's General Manager Pals Wagenaar hailed athletes for representing Kenya across the globe. He said in time of need they were ready to step in and help the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation.

"The sanitary pads are very important for the athletes. Today we donated food because runners need it especially now when there is no income," said Wagenaar who was proud to meet Kipchoge for the first time.