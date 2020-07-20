Kenya: Ex-Kenya Goalkeeper Coach Enjoying Bangladesh Stay

Former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia goalkeeper coach Abdul Iddi Salim is enjoying his time at Bangladesh top-tier side Sheikh Russel KC.

Iddi moved to Bangladesh mid-2018 and admits he is having the time of his life.

"I have been here for close to two years now and I must admit I have really had a good time at Sheikh Russel. It is an amazing team and I am very glad to be part of the project," Iddi said.

"My focus is always on my job and the team's management have been very open and support my ideas. I have one of the best goalkeepers in the country, Ashraful Rana, and he has really improved over the past two years. Our coach, Saiful Bari Titu, is also one of the best in the country and I am happy to work with him," he added.

Iddi also challenged Kenyan goalkeeping trainers to invest in their education.

"A lot has changed in football and you cannot just be a goalkeepers coach by the virtue of being a former goalkeeper. Kenyan goalkeeping coaches should advance their knowledge by taking modern goalkeeping courses," he said.

"We shouldn't always wait for the federation to invite us to the basic courses. There are many courses they can take, even online to improve their knowledge of the game and improve as trainers," he added.

Iddi ranks former Gor Mahia custodian Jerim Onyango and former Tusker keeper Duncan Ochieng highly.

"I enjoyed working with the two. Their character and discipline was top notch and they were always willing to learn. I am happy to see that they are still in the game helping to build the next generation of goalkeepers," he said.

Iddi earmarks young Wazito FC goalkeeper Bixente Otieno as one to watch out for.

"He is a very promising goalkeeper with good technique and has age on his side. He has a bright future ahead of him if he keeps his head up, keeps working hard and maintains his discipline," he concludes.