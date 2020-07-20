Kenya: Mwendwa, Karauri in Tweef Over Sponsorship Deal

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and SportPesa Chief Executive Ronald Karauri have publicly differed on the Sh1.2 billion sponsorship deal recently signed by the football body on behalf of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs.

Mwendwa announced last Thursday he'd shaken hands on a deal with Nigerian betting firm, BetKing, to become the title sponsors of the country's top-flight competition.

The football boss also confirmed that the 18 clubs in this league will each receive atleast Sh8 million and 20 balls over the next five years as part of this deal.

The competition, Mwendwa added, will be renamed the Betking Premier League.

But then Karauri, who successfully negotiated a Sh450 million title sponsorship deal between the KPL and his troubled firm two years ago, has poked holes in this deal.

He suggests Mwendwa engaged in the commercial deal for political mileage while ignoring the 100 locally based gaming firms in the process.

"FKF even if it is looking for votes, shouldn't you consider Betika or Odibets or any of the other 100 licensed Kenyan companies (for this deal)," Karauri wrote on Twitter.

But Mwendwa then hit back via the same platform, reminding Karauri, whose father Adams previously served as chairman of the defunct Kenya Football Federation (KFF), that SportPesa has in the past signed bigger sponsorship deals with foreign football entities.

"Not a fair comment Captain! Coming from you and knowing that football supported you even when you went outside and sponsored others for more than in Kenya," wrote Mwendwa.

Other stakeholders who have shared doubts and criticism over the terms of this deal include football boss Sam Nyamweya, Kenyan Premier League Chief Executive Jack Oguda, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula and FKF presidential hopeful Twaha Mbarak.