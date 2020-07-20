Nigeria: Court Fixes Sept 22 for Maid's Trial Over Attempted Murder

20 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Lagos — A Lagos High Court, Ikeja, has fixed the trial of an 18-year-old housemaid, Miss Susan Samson, who allegedly attempted to murder her employer, for September 22, 2020.

The court adjourned the case on Friday due to the absence of the lawyer to the accused person, who is facing a three-count criminal charge of attempted murder, stealing and grievous bodily harm.

Samson was alleged to have committed the offence at about 18.30 hours on or about March 5, 2018 at No. 249B, Royal Avenue, Ejigbo, Lagos.

She was alleged to have stolen bottles of wine, biscuits, chewing gum, milk, Milo and other items, all valued at N250,000, belonging to Mrs Mistura Ogundipe, her employer.

It was further alleged that the defendant attacked the 54-year-old Mrs Ogundipe by smashing a big bottle of wine bottle on her head repeatedly. Ogundipe, a civil servant, was said to have gone into coma and doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, battled for three days to save her life. It was gathered that the woman, however, died 15 months after the incident.

Samson was reported to have stolen her employer's money, consequent upon which Mrs Ogundipe alerted the agent who brought the housemaid after she recovered the stolen money from her bag.

It was alleged that Samson, in a desperate bid to escape from the house after Mrs Ogundipe had bolted the door, poured blended pepper on her employer while the woman was in bed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.