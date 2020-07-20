Nigeria: Court Fixes Sept 22 for Maid's Trial Over Attempted Murder

Lagos — A Lagos High Court, Ikeja, has fixed the trial of an 18-year-old housemaid, Miss Susan Samson, who allegedly attempted to murder her employer, for September 22, 2020.

The court adjourned the case on Friday due to the absence of the lawyer to the accused person, who is facing a three-count criminal charge of attempted murder, stealing and grievous bodily harm.

Samson was alleged to have committed the offence at about 18.30 hours on or about March 5, 2018 at No. 249B, Royal Avenue, Ejigbo, Lagos.

She was alleged to have stolen bottles of wine, biscuits, chewing gum, milk, Milo and other items, all valued at N250,000, belonging to Mrs Mistura Ogundipe, her employer.

It was further alleged that the defendant attacked the 54-year-old Mrs Ogundipe by smashing a big bottle of wine bottle on her head repeatedly. Ogundipe, a civil servant, was said to have gone into coma and doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, battled for three days to save her life. It was gathered that the woman, however, died 15 months after the incident.

Samson was reported to have stolen her employer's money, consequent upon which Mrs Ogundipe alerted the agent who brought the housemaid after she recovered the stolen money from her bag.

It was alleged that Samson, in a desperate bid to escape from the house after Mrs Ogundipe had bolted the door, poured blended pepper on her employer while the woman was in bed.