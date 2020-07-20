Nigeria: NSCDC Boss Gets Six Months Tenure Extension

19 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The federal government has extended the tenure of the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana, by six months.

The NSCDC spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Okeh said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola, approved an extension of the tenure of the NSCDC boss for a six-month period and not five years as it had been speculated in some quarters.

He noted that the tenure extension would be effective from July 17, 2020 to January 2021 and not for another five years as speculated in the media.

"It is therefore instructive to point out that the information, as being circulated in some sections of the media is untrue, incorrect and seriously misleading.

"And a figment of the imagination of the writers in an attempt to cause confusion and disaffection in the system while at the same time projecting the leadership of the Corps in bad light," he said.

Mr Okeh said that the corps therefore wished to place on record that the interior minister had graciously approved an extension of the tenure of the NSCDC commandant-general for a six-month period.

Mr Okeh also assured the government and all Nigerians that the added time for the NSCDC boss would be utilized very to further develop and grow the organization to the standard expected of an international organization like civil defence.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

