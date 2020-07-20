Nigeria: Edo Tops As Nigeria Records 556 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria recorded 556 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

Unlike recent days, Edo State recorded the highest number of new cases, closely followed by Lagos.

According to the health agency, 11 deaths were also recorded, bringing the fatality from the virus to 789.

There has been an increase in infections since Nigeria eased its total lockdown in early May. The country has recorded a daily average of around 500 new cases over the past one week.

The total number of people who have contracted the virus in Nigeria has now risen to 36,663 cases out of which 15,105 cases have been discharged after treatment.

The NCDC also provided details of the new cases, which show Edo State recording the highest with 104 new cases, followed by Lagos with 97 and the FCT with 70.

Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease with a total tally of 13, 438 infections and 176 deaths.

The 556 new cases are reported from 18 states - Edo (104), Lagos(97), FCT(70), Benue(66), Oyo(61), Kaduna(38), Plateau(28), Osun(19), Akwa Ibom(14), Rivers(13), Katsina(13), Ondo(13), Ogun(6), Kano(5), Nasarawa(4), Gombe(2), Ekiti(2), Borno(1).