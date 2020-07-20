Rwanda: Rwatubyaye Roots for Consistency After Man of the Match Performance

Rwanda international Abdul Rwatubyaye has said that he is rooting for consistency after registering a man-of-the-match performance for his US-based side Colorado Springs Switchbacks over the weekend

Rwatubyaye put up a crisp show at the heart of the defence in addition to an injury-time equaliser as he helped his team to a 3-all draw against Rio Monarch SLC on Saturday in the USL Championship - the United States' second tier.

The towering defender's goal came in the fifth minute of added time to salvage a draw for his team that was trailing 2-3 at the time.

This was the third game for Switchbacks since the season resumed after suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a telephone interview, Rwatubyaye told Times Sport that he was happy for the hard-earned point, but credited 'team effort' for the performance.

"It's very important that I was helpful in the game and scored a late equaliser. I am also happy that I was selected as man of the match. But, obviously, what I want the most is consistency."

He added: "I will keep working hard so I can produce the best performance and results in the future."

During Saturday's draw, on top of scoring, Rwatubyaye also managed to win 4 aerial duels and made 3 successful interceptions.

Switchbacks return to action on Sunday, July 26, hosting Austin Bold FC.