Rwanda: Rwatubyaye Roots for Consistency After Man of the Match Performance

19 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda international Abdul Rwatubyaye has said that he is rooting for consistency after registering a man-of-the-match performance for his US-based side Colorado Springs Switchbacks over the weekend

Rwatubyaye put up a crisp show at the heart of the defence in addition to an injury-time equaliser as he helped his team to a 3-all draw against Rio Monarch SLC on Saturday in the USL Championship - the United States' second tier.

The towering defender's goal came in the fifth minute of added time to salvage a draw for his team that was trailing 2-3 at the time.

This was the third game for Switchbacks since the season resumed after suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a telephone interview, Rwatubyaye told Times Sport that he was happy for the hard-earned point, but credited 'team effort' for the performance.

"It's very important that I was helpful in the game and scored a late equaliser. I am also happy that I was selected as man of the match. But, obviously, what I want the most is consistency."

He added: "I will keep working hard so I can produce the best performance and results in the future."

During Saturday's draw, on top of scoring, Rwatubyaye also managed to win 4 aerial duels and made 3 successful interceptions.

Switchbacks return to action on Sunday, July 26, hosting Austin Bold FC.

