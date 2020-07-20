Rwanda: APR Unveil Five New Players

APR have unveiled five new players as the army side continue to beef up ahead of the 2020-21 season, during which they will also represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

The new signings were officially welcomed on Sunday, July 19, at the club's base in Kimihurura.

Striker Yannick Bizimana, who was signed from Rayon Sports in May, headlined the new arrivals at APR. This publication understands that he was signed for Rwf22 million, making it the most expensive transfer between local clubs in over a decade.

Others signings included Keddy Nsanzimfura (SC Kiyovu), Dieudonne Ndayishimiye and Bosco Ruboneka who crossed from AS Muhanga as well as Jean Pierre Ishimwe who was promoted from the club's youth team - Intare FC.

All the five signed two-year contracts, APR Secretary-General Lt Col Sylvestre Sekaramba has confirmed.

"Officially, they are all now APR players," he said, noting that "they impressed the coach and the club has confidence in each of them."

Mohamed Adil Erradi's side start training next month as they seek to put themselves in the best possible shape ahead of what is expected to be a busy campaign - with daunting tasks to reach the group stage of the Champions League, and retaining the league title.

Regarding the departure of former APR assistant coach, Nabyl Bekroui, Sekaramba revealed that the club has already identified a replacement but talks are still underway and "I can disclose the name and details until the process is done."

"There is no need to make rush decisions."

APR were crowned as the 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League champions in May after the local football governing body (Ferwafa) decided to prematurely end the league at match-day 23 of the 30-game campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At 57 points, the white-and-black outfit were 7 points clear at the top, followed by then defending champions Rayon, while Police (43 points) and Mukura (38 points) completed the top four.