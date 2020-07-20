Malawi: Chakwera Wishes Mutharika Happy 80th Birthday As Ex-Malawi Leader Now Octogenarian

20 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Former president Peter Mutharika on Saturday celebrated his 80th birthday becoming an octogenarian- receiving well wishes from his supporters of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and too his successor President Lazarus Chakwera.

A person between 80 and 89 years is called an octogenarian.

Mutharika, who lost to Chakwera in the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election held on June 23, was born on July 18, 1940.

He celebrated his birthday at his retirement home in Mangochi, describing his 80th birthday as a great in his life.

Chakwera extended his best wishes in a message issued by his office.

"The State President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, wishes the former president Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, a happy 80th birthday," reads the brief message from State House.

Mutharika, who served as a one-term president following his loss to Chakwera, took to Twitter to acknowledged people's support towards him in his life.

"Today is another day as I have added another year on the cards.

"I thank the Almighty God for taking me this far and all of you for always being with me throughout my academic and political journey," tweeted Mutharika.

Some Malawians were taking on social media to wish Mutharika a happy birthday.

Many others took the moment to reflect on the Mutharika administration administration and his public persona.

