Kenya: Olunga's Brace Guides Kashiwa Reysol to First Win of the Season

19 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Michael Olunga scored two goals as Kashiwa Resyol beat Shonan Belmare 3-2 in a Japanese top league match played at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The former Gor Mahia striker headed in the opening goal in the 19th minute and made it 2-0 from the spot just before halftime.

Temma Matsuda pulled one back for Belmare in the 63rd minute but Hayato Nakama made it 3-1 in favour of Kashiwa Reysol seven minutes later.

Naoki Ishihara scored the second for Belmare six minutes to stoppage time but Reysol held on to pick the three crucial points.

Full time: Reysol 3-2 Bellmare. Olunga scored two, Nakama scored his first goal as Reysol. We snapped losing game streak! #reysol #Jleague

-- reysol_news_english (@ReysolE) July 18, 2020

This is Kashiwa's first win since the season kicked off having lost the first four matches and the win pushes the team up the standings to 14th with three points from five matches.

Up next for Kashiwa is an away game against Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Olunga scored 27 goals last season as Kashiwa Reysol earned promotion back to the J1 league.

