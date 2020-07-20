Kenya Harlequin Set to Unveil New Coach

Two South Africans and a Belgian are among tacticians lined up to succeed Dominique Habimana as former Kenya Cup champions, Kenya Harlequin head coach.

Quins chairman Michael Wanjala disclosed that the three foreigners whom he failed to name, are among six coaches they have interviewed for the new season.

Wanjala disclosed that they are through with the vetting and interviewing process and the new coach will be unveiled before the end of next week.

"We have finalised the interviews but we still remainswith a few administrative issues to work on before we make the big announcement," said Wanjala adding that Habimana who has been with the team for a season was not among those who applied for interviews.

"I can't give names now until we communicate the final results and announce the coaching team," said Wanjala but hastened Habimana, whom they had engaged until the end of the 2019/2020 season, will still be part of the coaching staff.

Wanjala said the circumstances under which Habimana worked in were difficult for him to make it within that period.

"Remember we were almost relegated but obviously not because of him. It was a very difficult transition period," said Wanjala.

Under Habimana, who took charge in September last year, replacing Charles Cardovillis, Quins failed to reach the playoffs, finishing ninth and two places above relegation with 27 points drawn from 11 loses and five wins.

The 2019/20 season's playoff have been halted owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Whether the season will continue to the end remains to be seen.

Habimana was part of Harlequin's coaching side that won the Kenya Cup in 2008 and Kenya Cup three times in 2010, 2011, 2012.

Habimana later moved to Nakuru where he won the 2014 Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup double with Great Rift side.

Habimana was the Kenya Simbas' forward coach between 2012 - 2013 and 2015 -2018.

During his time, he won the CAR Gold Cup in 2013 and the Elgon Cup four times (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018).