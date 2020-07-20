Kenya Harlequin Set to Unveil New Coach

18 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Two South Africans and a Belgian are among tacticians lined up to succeed Dominique Habimana as former Kenya Cup champions, Kenya Harlequin head coach.

Quins chairman Michael Wanjala disclosed that the three foreigners whom he failed to name, are among six coaches they have interviewed for the new season.

Wanjala disclosed that they are through with the vetting and interviewing process and the new coach will be unveiled before the end of next week.

"We have finalised the interviews but we still remainswith a few administrative issues to work on before we make the big announcement," said Wanjala adding that Habimana who has been with the team for a season was not among those who applied for interviews.

"I can't give names now until we communicate the final results and announce the coaching team," said Wanjala but hastened Habimana, whom they had engaged until the end of the 2019/2020 season, will still be part of the coaching staff.

Wanjala said the circumstances under which Habimana worked in were difficult for him to make it within that period.

"Remember we were almost relegated but obviously not because of him. It was a very difficult transition period," said Wanjala.

Under Habimana, who took charge in September last year, replacing Charles Cardovillis, Quins failed to reach the playoffs, finishing ninth and two places above relegation with 27 points drawn from 11 loses and five wins.

The 2019/20 season's playoff have been halted owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Whether the season will continue to the end remains to be seen.

Habimana was part of Harlequin's coaching side that won the Kenya Cup in 2008 and Kenya Cup three times in 2010, 2011, 2012.

Habimana later moved to Nakuru where he won the 2014 Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup double with Great Rift side.

Habimana was the Kenya Simbas' forward coach between 2012 - 2013 and 2015 -2018.

During his time, he won the CAR Gold Cup in 2013 and the Elgon Cup four times (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.