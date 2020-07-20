Kenya: Six Years, Sh300 Million Later, Mt Elgon's High Altitude Camp Yet to Be Opened

Six years down the line since the start of the construction of a Sh300 million athletes' Mt Elgon High Altitude Training Centre in Chemonge village, Kaptama ward, Mt Elgon constituency in Bungoma County, athletes are yet to benefit from the facility.

The construction of the camp was expected to boost the training morale of many athletics in the region who have for a long time been suffering due to lack of training facilities.

The project that is one of a kind was to be undertaken in three phases but a tour by Nation Sport reveals how the second phase has started before the first phase is complete.

Upon completion the 400 bed capacity camp was to serve Western, Nyanza, some counties in Rift Valley, Uganda and other foreign countries who have been jetting to the region for training.

The construction of the first phase of the facility that is still underway was started in 2014 by the then governor Ken Lusaka and was to be complete in June 2015.

The camp was aimed at giving high quality athletics training opportunities to young talents in the region that now hangs in a limbo.

Athletes from the region have been camping in various regions like Iten and Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County, Kapsabet in Nandi County among other regions.

The first phase of the construction process had been estimated to cost the County Government Sh60 million.

The facility has an administrative block with basic training facilities that will hosts a physiotherapy room, gymnasium and office rooms, a restaurant and kitchen.

What has surprised many athletes and residents is that the construction of the second phase in the camp that seats in an eight-acre piece of land has commenced under the current governor Wycliffe Wangamati while the first phase is yet to be completed.

The second phase will include accommodation facilities before finalizing the project with a running track in the third phase.

Icons such as the historical Ben Jipcho, Juma Ndiwa, Shem Kororia, James Kwalia (Bahrain), lnnes Chemonges, Leonard Komon, Mangata Ndiwa, Solomon Bushiendich, Levi Matebo and Milka Chemos among many others all hail from Mt Elgon District in Bungoma County.

Local leaders and residents believe that the construction of the high altitude training centre in the area will cater for local and international athletes and will be first of its kind in the larger Western region.

The county decided to set up the camp near the border with Uganda because many of the athletes who compete with Kenyans are from Uganda and are Sabaot cousins who live across Mt Elgon.

Cornelius Ndiwa a marathoner and a resident of Kongit area said that many athletes who had high hopes of benefiting from the camp are slowly loosing hope due to the slow pace of setting up the camp.

"We as a community sincerely thank the county government of Bungoma that was very keen at considering the many athletes from this region and coming up with this training camp that will see many talents being nurtured," he said.

He said that however the slow pace that they believe is being triggered by local politics has hampered the completion of the camp which affects athletes' performance in the region.

"This camp was a major flagship project that will completely change the image of Bungoma. Apart from being a training centre for our sons and daughters, it will also be open to the public who wish to train and keep fit at a fee." he said.

"We are only appealing to the county to finish this project so that we use the facility which will also bring revenue," he said.

Ndiwa said that many athletes from the region who usually go to other camps to train are back home due to Covid-19 outbreak and would have loved to use the facility.

"We were assured by county officials when the project was launched that they have a complete budget and funding and that the building will be completed in time but we don't understand why it's not yet complete and we haven't been told reasons.

"As a chairman of a local athletes' association here in Mt Elgon I have written several letters to the county requesting them to complete the first phase and allow us use the facility we make our own food and even get our own beddings as we wait but it has all been in vain," he said.

Mark Maasai a former athlete and now a coach said that athletes from the region have come up together and formed a mini camp in the meantime that will help them nurture talents.

"We want the county government to hasten the project because the community are now of the idea to change it to a technical school or Kenya Medical Training College which is not the initial plan," said Maasai.