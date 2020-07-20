Kenya: Gor Mahia Legend Out to Rescue Vulnerable Families

In the late 1980s Peter Dawo was a household name not only in Kenya, but across Africa.

His exploits on the football field - his ability to soar into the air and head home goals in particular - endeared him to his legion of fans at club and country.

"Omuga," as fans at his club side Gor Mahia used to call him, hoisted the Kenyan league giants to the dizzy heights of African football when he led "K'Ogalo" to victory in the 1987 Mandela Cup, known today as the Caf Confederation Cup.

He scored in both legs of the two-legged final against Tunisia's Esperance in Tunis and at Kasarani.

This is so far the only trophy victory by a Kenyan club in continental club football.

Dawo was a regular feature in Harambee Stars' striking force and his Mandela Cup exploits landed him a contract at Egyptian giants Arab Contractors in 1990.

Since his retirement, Dawo has been lying low in Kisumu County.

But he remains active in relief activities and has been leading in supplying food for vulnerable families in Nyanza as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

Through a partnership with the Rafiki wa Maendeleo Trust, a non-governmental organization, Dawo has already fed 60 families of the targeted by 1,000 whom he hopes to bail out during this crisis.

The 56-year-old legend operates from his home in Rarieda Constituency.

On Friday he told Nation Sport that so far, only families in Uyoma Central have been lucky to get a Sh3,000 food basket each, but he remains confident many more will have food in their homes.

Dawo has appealed to corporates and other well-wishers to come forward and support his cause through donations via Paybill number 788906.

"When this pandemic struck, I, like many other Kenyans chose to quarantine myself at my Rarieda Constituency home.

"After witnessing how people were losing their jobs as the good crops yielded literally nothing due to poor weather, I decided to partner with Rafiki wa Maendeleo trust as their food ambassador to raise funds and buy food for families," Dawo explained on Friday.

"So far so good, because well-wishers are responding well, but we are very far from our target of feeding 1,000 families would want individuals and companies to come forward and assist," Dawo, who currently works as a sports officer at the Kisumu County Government, said.

The Gor legend also wants the government to consider cushioning football legends most of whom, he regrets, have been ignored.