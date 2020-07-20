Kenya: Omolo Features as Cercle Brugge Lose to Monaco

Kenyan international Johanna Omolo featured for Belgian top-tier side Cercle Brugge as the team lost 2-0 to French giants AS Monaco in a friendly match at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium on Friday evening.

Ben Yedder gave Monaco the lead in the fourth minute before Aleksandr Golovin scored the second for the French side three minutes later.

Omolo started the match but was rested in the 77th minute, Malian midfielder Aldom Deuro taking his place.

Omolo's contract with the club expired last month but he has been having pre-season training with them as the two parties continue negotiations for a new contract.

Up next for Cercle Brugge is another friendly against lower-tier side KVC Winkel Sport on Wednesday evening.

VICTOR WANYAMA

In the Major League Soccer (MLS), Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama played as a centre back as his team Montreal Impact lost 4-3 against Toronto FC in the Canadian Classico played on Friday morning at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry singled out Victor Wanyama as one of the players who performed well.

"We lacked concentration and mistakes at the back cost us. We scored three goals and had many chances to win the game but we just couldn't. You can't concede four and expect to win," said Henry after the match.

"We are trying to find the right formula using different options but unfortunately it didn't work out. We lost the game and it a tough one tp take since it is a derby but hopefully we can rectify that in our next match. Victor Wanyama had a good game at the back trying to rectifying things but obviously you can't do everything," he added.

Up next for the team is a home game against D.C United on Wednesday morning.

CLARKE ODUOR

In England, Kenyan youngster Clarke Oduor featured for Barnsley as they lost to promoted side Leeds United by a solitary goal in an English Championship match played at the Elland Road Stadium on Thursday evening.

Oduor came in the 84th minute for Jordan Williams but could not help secure a point for Barnsley who are now bottom of the log with 43 points from 44 matches. The highly-rated 21-year old left-back joined Barnsley in 2019 from Leeds where he started his career.